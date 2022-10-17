It’s well known America’s first president warned citizens — on Sept. 17, 1796 — about the negative impact political parties could have on the country. In George Washington’s farewell address, he felt politicians and their party of preference could become “unprincipled.”

The divisiveness our political parties and their operative sons and daughters have purposely brought upon America is disheartening and shameful.

Steve Corbin, emeritus professor of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa, is a freelance writer who receives no remuneration, funding or endorsement from any for-profit business, not-for-profit organization, Political Action Committee or political party. steven.b.corbin@gmail.com

