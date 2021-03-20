With all the madness March brings, it serves as the ideal time of year to open the conversation about gambling responsibly. Iowa, a state with a population of just over 3 million people, had a mind boggling 15 million casino visits in 2020. Despite casinos being shut down due to COVID-19 for 75 days, these visits brought in a jaw-dropping $1.1 billion.
With that many people spending that much time and money gambling, boundaries are imperative to separating entertainment from excess. There exist clear guidelines for maintaining low-risk gambling.
- Treat the money you lose as the price of entertainment, and your winnings as just a chance bonus.
- Set firm limits on the time and money you spend, and gamble only with money you can truly afford to lose.
- Remain mindful that gambling is not a healthy coping skill.
In an increasingly digital world with shifting legislation here in the Midwest (Iowans no longer have to step foot in a casino in order to open a sports betting account) gambling grows insanely complex. Gambling is now much more than slot machines, neon signs and roulette wheels. Gambling goes on in the app store; occurring not only on DraftKings and Fanduel but on apps like the would-be innocuous Robinhood or any game with randomly generated loot boxes.
This is a cultural shift that’s moving at an unprecedented pace. Imagine the effect on an 8-year-old brain playing with a free slot machine on a tablet. Imagine that same person now in college playing with loan money on the stock market. Imagine what it would be like for that person losing again and again and needing support to bounce back.
When it comes to any behavior with the potential for addiction, it’s essential to know what warning signs to look for. If you or someone you know engages in gambling behavior, is it distracting that person from schoolwork and assignments? Are they secretive about money or time spent or relying on others to relieve debts? Is it jeopardizing relationships, their job, or their education? These are just some of the factors to consider when assessing the risk.
Ultimately, by refraining from gambling, being mindful of your habits, and seeing the warning signs when you are at-risk, you too can beat the odds of problem gambling.
If you or someone you know is experiencing an issue relating to gambling contact the Substance Abuse Service Center for counseling services, financial counseling or educational programs. Call SASC at: 563-582-3784 or visit https://yourlifeiowa.org/ for additional resources