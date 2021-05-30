This weekend marks the unofficial kickoff to summer, and for many tri-state residents, that means a day on the river, a picnic in the park or just firing up the grill on the deck.
Gathering with friends and family after so many months of forgoing those activities makes for a great way to spend what for many is an extra day off work. But we shouldn’t forget that Memorial Day carries extra significance.
While graduation parties are more likely than memorials to be on the calendar, this day originally was set aside as an observance in memory of those who died in military service.
That tradition dates back 150 years to the first observation on Saturday, May 30, 1868, at 183 cemeteries in 27 states.
Participation grew for what was then called Decoration Day, until Memorial Day became the common term after World War II.
For members of the older generations, today often means a trip to the cemetery because, over time, the memorializing was expanded to include a remembrance for all those who have died. Now, as each generation ages, the day has shifted again so that memorials aren’t always a part of the day at all.
This Memorial Day weekend provides a particularly special opportunity for remembrance.
Today marks a celebration and unveiling of the renovated Chaplain Schmitt Island Veterans Memorial Plaza. In the planning for three years and under construction for the past year, the memorial has been transformed. At a cost of $3.2 million, the new memorial includes several new features at the plaza, including the sculpture “Skyward,” which serves as a tribute to military veterans and to the island’s namesake — Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt. Schmitt is credited with helping 12 other sailors climb through a porthole to escape the sinking USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, sacrificing his own chance to flee in the process. The project also included relocating the Tri-State Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which had been located at Miller Riverview Park.
A U.S. Navy chaplain will be the featured speaker in today’s event honoring Chaplain Schmitt and all area veterans.
We also remember today a southwest Wisconsin soldier who just this past week was laid to rest in his hometown of Cassville, 70 years after he was reported missing in action. U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. “Jack” Valentine joined the Army after graduating from Cassville High School and served in the Korean War. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. His remains were found in 2018, and they were identified in March.
This Memorial Day, we recall its original meaning from a century and a half ago. Let us acknowledge the tremendous loss some local families endured when a loved one serving in the military made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
On this 150th anniversary of the first Memorial Day, we continue to honor our veterans — the living and the dead. We thank them for their courage and for their enormous contribution.