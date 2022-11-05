Let’s take Iowa back. The following elected officials are putting Iowans at risk in many ways. They can be lumped together because they all say the same things and vote the same ways, Governor Reynolds, Senator Koelker and Representative Bradley, are clear and present dangers to our children and families.
Here are some of the ways they are hurting our children and our families. By underfunding public education, forcing children to go back to school during a pandemic, and not allowing schools to require masks.
Iowa now ranks 50th among the states for mental health care beds per capita.
And guns. No one wants to take guns away from you. Democrats do not want to take your guns away. They just want permits for gun owners and red flag laws. An unlimited number of guns doesn’t make us safer. I urge you to vote NO on Public Measure No. 1 (it’s on the back of ballot).
These pro-life Republicans smugly say, “I’m pro-life.” The CDC estimate that 1 in every 100 pregnancies ends in a naturally occurring miscarriage. Not every pregnancy ends in the birth of a healthy baby. Let our families make their own decisions about health care.
The people listed above should not be in office. They endanger our children and families. Vote them out before they do more harm. Join me in voting for Deidre DeJear for governor, Tony Amsler for representative, and Matt Robinson for Iowa Senate.
