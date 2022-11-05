Let’s take Iowa back. The following elected officials are putting Iowans at risk in many ways. They can be lumped together because they all say the same things and vote the same ways, Governor Reynolds, Senator Koelker and Representative Bradley, are clear and present dangers to our children and families.

Here are some of the ways they are hurting our children and our families. By underfunding public education, forcing children to go back to school during a pandemic, and not allowing schools to require masks.

