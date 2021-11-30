Senator Ernst ignores her party’s failures to fix long-standing problems like unaffordable child care and crumbling bridges, glosses over failed Trump policy on COVID-19 which delayed control of the disease and contributed to current pent-up demand and inflation, and criticizes supply-chain bottleneck yet voted against the infrastructure bill to fix it. She complained about gas prices but ignored Trump’s criticism of President Biden for pulling 50 million barrels of oil from reserves to force oil suppliers to lower prices.
Ernst uses phrases to inflame negative images of Biden and Democrats while obstructing their efforts to address problems. She falsely asserts that Dems provide “tax cuts to wealthy coastal elites’, when it’s her party that gave over $2 trillion in breaks to the top 1% in 2017, crippling revenues, increasing middle class burden, and cutting funding for essential programs. And she failed to vote for the bipartisan infrastructure plan that addresses long-ignored needs while not increasing taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 per year. Her double-speak and hypocrisy are disgusting.
Ernst and most of her Republican colleagues continually ignore or complicate problems, shift blame to Democrats, obstruct solutions, and expect to be rewarded for fomenting chaos. They wage culture wars, obstruction and blame-shifting, rather than working on real problems. Time for them to help resolve the crises they created, or be replaced by competent representatives who will actually work for the good of all of us.