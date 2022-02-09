When someone, especially a politician, says they want to cut taxes, it’s important to ask “which ones?” There are different types of taxes, with crucial differences in how much of your income you pay.
Some are progressive, meaning your rate goes up the higher your income. Some are regressive, meaning your rate actually goes down the higher your income. And some are flat, meaning everyone pays the same percentage of income.
For example, our federal taxes include the national income tax, which is progressive (though not nearly as much as it once was, and many of the wealthiest Americans have enough loopholes to in fact pay a lower rate than the rest of us). But there is also the payroll tax that funds Social Security, which is regressive — the richest Americans pay a lower rate than the rest of us, and their rate gets lower the more money they make.
I’ve yet to hear a politician supporting a national “flat tax” mean the payroll tax, even though making it flat would simply mean the richest Americans would pay the same rate as everyone else, while at the same time ensuring the program remains solvent indefinitely, which seems like a win-win!
For some reason, whether a tax should be made “flat” has everything to do with which way it currently slants; those that rise with income must be flattened, while those that tilt the other direction by rising as income drops stay decidedly “unflat.”
Which brings us to the tax plan Governor Reynolds is pushing through the Iowa Legislature this session. Like almost every state in the country, when you take account of all the different forms of taxes people in Iowa pay — income, sales, property, etc. — our overall tax burden is highly regressive. Middle-class Iowans pay more of their income in taxes than rich Iowans, and working-class Iowans pay even more than both of them.
In other words, Iowa’s tax system is extremely “unflat,” but in a way tilted against the middle and bottom half of the income ladder. The rich pay less and the poor pay more. The governor’s tax plan, which only “flattens” one type of tax, the income tax, will not make the entire system flatter so that all Iowans start to pay a similar share of their income.
No, in fact, it actually tips the system even more dramatically by making it even more regressive. Iowa’s taxation will actually become less flat than it already is, with rich folks paying an even lower rate compared to their middle- class and, especially, working-class fellow citizens than they do now.
So when Governor Reynolds and her allies sell their plan as a “flat tax” that makes Iowa more “tax-friendly,” let’s be clear exactly who it is “friendly” toward, exactly who will reap its benefits and who will simply continue to get flattened by our current leaders in Des Moines.