Before moving to Dubuque in 2016, I traveled to Denmark. Copenhagen is a waterfront city where the weather is chillier than much of Europe, but the city was filled with charming cafes and restaurants that spilled out into the streets year-round. As the weather cooled, the outdoor restaurants stayed open, adding portable outdoor heaters, and people dressed sensibly for warmth. I loved seeing bicyclers and walkers enjoying their morning coffees or lingering over late-night dinners at outside tables. The restaurants even provided blankets underneath the cafe chairs! Long before COVID-19, Copenhagen taught me how a city could enjoy urban community outdoors, no matter the weather.
This summer, I have been so encouraged to see our Dubuque businesses and restaurants opening up outdoor venues on the streets and sidewalks, following Galena’s very creative lead. I sure hope we continue to do that even as the colder weather approaches, adding outdoor heaters, blankets and most importantly, customers!
We need people who are willing to support local businesses, and we need the flexibility to allow those businesses to utilize our city’s beautiful outdoor living space. In my opinion, with the right leadership and the can-do spirit of customers, Copenhagen (and Galena) have nothing on Dubuque.