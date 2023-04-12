Traveling across the state, from river to river, I hear directly from working families who are looking for more child care options and small business owners on a mission to find more employees. Child care remains a workforce issue in both our metropolitan areas and rural communities, with child care availability having a direct impact on employers and economic growth.

Serving as the ranking member of the Senate Small Business Committee, I have the unique opportunity to bring the stories of middle America straight to Washington, D.C. I remind my colleagues of the young moms who are starting their side business and need child care to make their schedule work, or the employers who are looking to ease the child care needs of their workforce. These stories are what help me identify a path forward to ensure our families, in all four corners of the state, have access to quality, affordable child care.

Ernst has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate since 2015. A Republican from Red Oak, Ernst served in the Iowa Senate from 2011 to 2014, and in the Iowa Army National Guard from 1993 to 2015, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

