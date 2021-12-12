’Tis the season for that special time that comes but once a year — when the Dubuque County Compensation Board asks for ridiculously high salary increases for county officials.
Yes, it’s happened again. No, it still doesn’t make sense.
This past week, compensation board members recommended big salary increases for elected officials next fiscal year — 15% for the sheriff and 10% each for four others. That marks the fourth year in a row that compensation board members proposed a raise of at least 10% for the sheriff’s position.
In February, in the midst of the pandemic and a world of economic challenges, county supervisors ultimately approved a 6.5% increase for the sheriff, just less than 1% for themselves and 5.2% for other county elected officials. Additionally, 27 other county employees (such as more than a dozen high-ranking members in the sheriff’s department) have salaries tied to those increases, meaning they got bumps, too.
Those were pretty significant increases at a time when the county already had millions of dollars of pandemic-related expenses arise. And the raises represented a 35% reduction from what the comp board had recommended.
That’s why for at least the past eight years county supervisors have reduced the pay raises suggested by the compensation board.
Why does the compensation board continue to ask for such hefty raises? Because, comp board members say, that is what they are statutorily required to do.
Members of the compensation board are citizen volunteers, each chosen by an elected official to advocate on behalf of that official. That’s it.
Those folks make up the entire board. Everyone is advocating for a bigger salary for someone.
There is no taxpayer representative on the board. There is no disinterested party to weigh other factors. Under state code, the compensation board is a collection of people advocating in the name of elected officials.
Further, the way the Dubuque County advocates determine their recommended raises is by examining a fairly simple set of criteria.
1) Where does the county rank by population? (Dubuque County is eighth currently.)
2) Where does each elected official rank compared with peers in other counties?
And that’s it. No consideration of an individual’s longevity in the position, the geographic location of the county or the number of employees under their supervision, and no comparisons to similar positions in the private sector.
What has happened, as a result, is that the compensation board comes back recommending significant raises for most positions year after year.
Step 2 of the process is that the recommendations go to the supervisors, who typically say the raises are way too high and knock them down considerably.
While county elected officials deserve competitive salaries, there should be more to consider than this simple application. Surely, there must be other apt comparisons beyond just other counties.
State code states that compensation boards “shall review the compensation paid to comparable officers in other counties of this state, other states, private enterprise and the federal government.” So, in fact, the compensation board can consider facts beyond the salaries of similar positions in other Iowa counties.
In relation to the sheriff’s salary, that was fortified as part of the omnibus “Back the Blue” bill passed by the Legislature, with a plank stating that compensation boards “shall” consider comparable positions’ salaries when determining their recommendations for sheriffs.
Still, that mention doesn’t provide much more guidance.
The same part of the code references both “salary” and “compensation” — which could include vacation, health insurance and other benefits. Yet Dubuque County’s compensation board looks strictly at salary, believing that was the law’s intent.
Lawmakers should clarify this language, amending the law to remove any question and allow boards to consider everything as compensation, not just wages. Additionally, let’s get someone on the board representing taxpayer’ interests.
County elected officials deserve fair and competitive compensation. But the current arrangement is a poor system toward achieving that goal.