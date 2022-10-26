Having been a 36-year employee of the State Auditor’s Office, and working directly for Auditor Rob Sand before retiring this past March, I saw first hand, every day, how he carried out his policies of fairness, accuracy and objectivity. Nonpartisanship and transparency were his focus.
Auditor Sand checked his party affiliation at the door every day as he carried out his duties. With his management team and staff, he ensured every report and finding was supported by clear facts. During my time serving on Auditor Sand’s management team, every issue and report was carefully vetted with that team to ensure it was an issue within the office’s purview and the resulting findings, if any, were accurate and objective. He relied on his management team to help him ensure no aspect of any report or finding was partisan in any way. Without exception, Rob stood on the side of transparency and compliance with the law, no matter the party.
As a long-time employee of the State Auditor’s Office, I am proud to have been part of Rob’s management team. The more I worked with him, the more respect I gained for his leadership and his fearless and honest approach to protecting our public funds. Rob has been good for Iowa and this Republican will be proud to give him my vote in November.
