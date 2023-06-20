It’s business as usual these days in Washington: months of procrastinating as a looming fiscal disaster roils the markets, followed by a last-minute deal that nobody really likes, only to set another deadline for the next fiscal crisis.

It’s the way we’ve operated for years. Congress consistently fails to adopt a budget or pass government funding bills, prompting a needless game of chicken with a government shutdown right around the holiday season. As a result, we end up passing massive funding packages with little time to review. This haphazard gambit almost always leads to more deficits and higher debt. Eventually, we hit the statutory debt limit and fight about how to respond. We scrounge up enough votes to prevent an economically devastating default and promise to take steps some day in the future to prevent it from happening again.

Republican Chuck Grassley has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate since 1981.

Republican Susan Collins has represented Maine in the U.S. Senate since 1997.