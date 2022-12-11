On Dec. 8, I read a letter to the editor by Peter Weis asking, “Where is inequity in Dubuque?” In the letter, Mr. Weis seemed confused as to why our elected leaders would need to improve inequities in the community without any evidence showing where the inequities play out.

Mr. Weis, have you ever attended a City Council meeting to hear from residents living in our community on the challenges they face based on their race, gender, sexual lifestyle or other identity?

Sainci holds a Master of Arts in Communication degree from the University of Dubuque with more than six years of leadership experience in local government, and 10 years in the private sector. He is a community leader who is involved on multiple boards on a local and state level. In 2017, he became the first African-American male elected to the Dubuque Community School Board.

