On Dec. 8, I read a letter to the editor by Peter Weis asking, “Where is inequity in Dubuque?” In the letter, Mr. Weis seemed confused as to why our elected leaders would need to improve inequities in the community without any evidence showing where the inequities play out.
Mr. Weis, have you ever attended a City Council meeting to hear from residents living in our community on the challenges they face based on their race, gender, sexual lifestyle or other identity?
When is the last time you immersed yourself into a space with people who don’t look like you, think like you or share your same values?
If you are truly curious about inequities, I want to encourage you to get up from your comfortable chair and join one diversity, equity and inclusion community conversation hosted by TH Media and the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. By attending a conversation, you will hear where the inequities are in our community and how leaders are working together to address them for our residents.
The last time I checked, the people you assume are on welfare, unemployment and/or food stamps are our friends and neighbors. They are hardworking people working full-time jobs but can’t afford basic human needs including food, shelter, health care, education, transportation and/or technology.
Thank you to our elected officials and community partners who are working to make Dubuque a livable, viable and equitable community for all.
Sainci holds a Master of Arts in Communication degree from the University of Dubuque with more than six years of leadership experience in local government, and 10 years in the private sector. He is a community leader who is involved on multiple boards on a local and state level. In 2017, he became the first African-American male elected to the Dubuque Community School Board.
