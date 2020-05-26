Everybody is looking for distractions these days, and we have just that — a Facebook live concert series we’re calling Thirsty Thursday Couch Concerts.
It kicked off last week with local singer-songwriter Elizabeth Mary. If you don’t know her music, you really should. Support your local artists! If you missed it, you can still catch up with it on the Telegraph Herald Facebook page.
Thirsty Thursday Couch Concerts are sponsored by Woodbine Bend Golf Course and Restaurant in Stockton, Ill. So you can support local musicians, a local business and your favorite local newspaper all in one shot. We’ve got concerts lined up for the next few weeks. Check it out, Thursdays at 7. BYO couch.
NOMINATE A RISING STAR
If you know a hard-working millennial, we’ve got a great opportunity to give them the recognition they deserve: Nominate them for a Rising Star Award.
Begun in 2003, and presented by BizTimes.biz, our Rising Star Award is given to outstanding young leaders. The award, presented at a recognition breakfast in September, highlights people younger than 40 who are the up-and-comers in their fields and are giving back to the community.
Here’s who should be nominated: Any tri-state person under
40 years old who demonstrates leadership in the workplace, serves as a role model and is an active volunteer.
The nominee could be someone you work with, someone you know from your place of worship or a coach or volunteer you
encounter. (Yes, you can even nominate yourself.)
The Rising Star Award is one way to recognize that the future is bright with the hard work and unique talents of the generation coming up.
If the young people in your business are anything like the young people in mine, take a moment to salute the work they do and the positive contribution they make by nominating a Rising Star. Nominations must be received by Monday, June 15, at TelegraphHerald.com/risingstar.
BIG WIN FOR DAILY IOWAN
The Society of Professional Journalists last Tuesday named The Daily Iowan the national winner for the Best All-Around Daily Student Newspaper in the 2019 Mark of Excellence Awards.
That’s a huge honor for the University of Iowa’s journalism program. We’ve had several former interns who work hard at the Daily Iowan, including Katina Zentz, who shot photos for us last summer and served as creative director at the DI during the past year. She also recently was named Great Plains student photographer of the year for an eight-state region. Kayli Reese, a native of Hazel Green, Wis., who was a TH intern in 2018, served as the publication’s managing editor during the past year. After she graduated (virtually) recently, I’m
happy to say Kayli has rejoined our team as a news reporter.
Places like our state universities are training the next generation of journalists, and it’s great to see them achieving excellence in that pursuit.