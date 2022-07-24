COVID-19 has put public health in the spotlight and, in some ways, put it under the microscope. That’s appropriate, and I hope it illustrates the need to invest in our collective public health infrastructure as we deal with known and ongoing public health challenges as well as the unknowns the future might hold.

Clearly, we are still in a pandemic but, someday, when the World Health Organization announces COVID-19 has moved from the pandemic phase (worldwide spread) to the endemic phase (the disease is always present), it won’t be over for the public health army of the world.

Mary Rose Corrigan has served as the City of Dubuque public health specialist since 1989 and is a member of the four-person Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team.

