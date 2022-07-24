COVID-19 has put public health in the spotlight and, in some ways, put it under the microscope. That’s appropriate, and I hope it illustrates the need to invest in our collective public health infrastructure as we deal with known and ongoing public health challenges as well as the unknowns the future might hold.
Clearly, we are still in a pandemic but, someday, when the World Health Organization announces COVID-19 has moved from the pandemic phase (worldwide spread) to the endemic phase (the disease is always present), it won’t be over for the public health army of the world.
While the world has not experienced a global pandemic like COVID-19 since the Spanish flu in 1918-19, we have experienced numerous pandemics since then. Most of them were caused by influenza strains but one was another coronavirus — SARS in 2003. Others include Ebola, MERS, H1N1 and bird flu. Other public health challenges during my career have included AIDS, hepatitis, West Nile virus, and the latest emerging issue, monkeypox.
Public health is always on alert for new and emerging infectious diseases and will continue to be as we experience the effects of climate change and globalization. While public health workers of the past conquered measles, cholera and plague, it was often said they were putting themselves out of business. My health care generation has learned how to combat things like multi-drug resistant tuberculosis, E.coli, Zika, Cyclospora, cryptosporidium, national food-borne outbreaks and others that have made comebacks like Hantavirus, dengue fever and the bed bug. How does the public health field deal with these new foes? Planning.
In October 2007, the U.S. Government Accountability Office report on an influenza pandemic stated:
“Unlike many catastrophic events, an influenza pandemic will not damage power lines, banks or computer networks; it will ultimately threaten all critical infrastructure by removing essential personnel from the workplace for weeks or months. In a severe pandemic, absences attributable to illness, the need to care for ill family members, and fear of infection may, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reach 40% during the peak weeks of a community outbreak. Moreover, an influenza pandemic is likely to occur in several waves, each lasting months, with outbreaks occurring simultaneously across the country.”
Sound familiar? Since 2008, local public health agencies have been creating, refining, updating, practicing Public Health Emergency Preparedness Plans. Warnings of bioterrorism prior to the 9/11 attacks, coupled with growing numbers of emerging infectious diseases and novel viruses, led local public health to follow the national initiative of preparing for biological, chemical, radiological, weather and other public health related disasters and emergencies.
Since then, public health worked on influenza pandemic planning and included businesses, schools and other partners for community planning. Congress responded with limited-
term, disease-specific and preparedness planning funding to states that, in turn, funded local health departments and public health. As the outbreaks subsided and health care learned to treat the various infectious diseases and conditions, the funding was reallocated to other priorities or cut entirely.
This reactionary, short-term public health funding and fleeting prioritization do not create a system or equip public health agencies to respond to epidemics and pandemics, climate and weather-related emergencies, bioterrorism and other issues in a timely and sustainable manner.
Keeping our community healthy through basic services is often taken for granted. In Dubuque County, the city and county health departments have a total of nine staff positions, with support from the contracted services of the Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association. Remember, public health includes more than just combating communicable disease. The everyday work of animal control, environmental health, restaurant inspections, home care, sewage disposal, safe water and other responsibilities requires ongoing funding, education and resources.
Dubuque’s health care and community-based organizations, businesses and schools have partnered to shore up our public health response, but public health needs ongoing, reliable resources and community support to deliver on their community Health Needs Assessments and Health Improvement Plans and to address the “social determinants” of COVID and other health problems that will be seen for years, if not generations, to come.
Mary Rose Corrigan has served as the City of Dubuque public health specialist since 1989 and is a member of the four-person Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team.
