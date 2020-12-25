Another Christmas gift for the greater Dubuque area came this week in the form of an announcement: Commercial flights will return to Dubuque Regional Airport soon after the start of the new year.
The airport announced Tuesday that American Airlines flights will resume on Jan. 6, three months after flights into and out of Dubuque stopped completely in the wake of the pandemic.
It might not be the end of turbulence for air travel in Dubuque as passenger counts will dictate how many and how quickly flights are added, but it is a welcome sign of relief that things are moving in the right direction. American likely will continue to operate on a reduced flight schedule, but having Dubuque on the roster for arrivals and departures is great news.
Members of the tri-state business community have stated repeatedly that having an active local airport is critical to the success of local companies. It’s also the most convenient takeoff locations for thousands of area residents. Supporting the effort by “Flying Dubuque” will help ensure our local airport can survive and thrive as air travel picks up in 2021.
If giving something back to your community is on your New Year’s resolutions list, and you happen to live in Dubuque, the city has an opportunity for you — a couple dozen of them, in fact.
The City of Dubuque is in need of citizens to fill seats on 14 various boards and commissions. Some require specific experience or call for a member of a certain demographic group, but for anyone interested in serving, there’s likely a job for you.
The list of openings includes opportunities on boards from Historic Preservation Commission to Human Rights Commission.
Some of the boards have more specifications for each seat than others, and some are subject to the State of Iowa Gender Balance Law.
These rules are designed to capture a more balanced and informed demographic representation on these boards. But they can make recruitment more difficult, even in a city as large as Dubuque.
Don’t live in Dubuque? Good news: There’s a good chance your town or county has vacancies to fill, too.
Dubuque County is looking to fill a number of vacancies including seats on the Board of Health, the Conservation Board, the Food Policy Council and Investment Policy Committee.
Local residents should consider committing to civic service in the coming year. Serving on a board allows volunteers to contribute to city or county governance on specific issues by making recommendations on policy. Serving in this capacity can be an important and fulfilling way to give back to your community.
It can even lead to a weightier position: Several City Council members started their public service on a city board or commission.
Make 2021 a great year by getting involved locally and serving on a board or commission that needs your help.
Convivium Urban Farmstead’s Community Casseroles program has given new meaning to the term “comfort food.”
When the pandemic upended the organization’s usual business model, Convivium owners started an initiative to feed hungry neighbors with homemade comfort food. After 12 weeks and 1,150 free casseroles, Convivium’s program is ready to expand.
The program, which distributes free, healthy, vegetable, grain and protein-based casseroles to local residents in need, aims to supply 150 meals per week for the first six months of the year.
Beginning Jan. 6, the casseroles will be available every Thursday at Convivium, 2811 Jackson St., between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; every Thursday at Resources Unite, 1900 John F. Kennedy Road, between 2 and 4 p.m.; and Wednesday evenings or Thursdays afternoons by delivery.
Dubuque residents now can request a casserole to be dropped off at their home by DuRide, a community ride service.
A cup of Christmas cheer to Leslie Shalabi, her Convivium crew and volunteers for taking a great program to the next level.
To help the cause or receive the service, go to https://www.convivium-dbq.com/casseroles/.