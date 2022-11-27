City staff recommendations approved last week by the Dubuque City Council show a positive trend of local government officials hearing and responding to the will of the people.
Two projects much discussed over the past few years have been a major reimagining of Five Flags Center and the plan to build another downtown parking ramp to accommodate a deal struck with Roshek Property LLC, Cottingham & Butler and HTLF.
Council planned to put the Five Flags project to a referendum, but long before that even came to pass, it was pretty clear most Dubuque residents thought the makeover was too elaborate, too expensive and the return on investment too uncertain.
Likewise, citizens balked at the notion that the city needs more downtown parking and that officials entered into an agreement to oblige these private businesses with the construction of yet another ramp.
Last week’s council action showed city officials have heard the concerns of constituents, recognize the economic realities in the community and continue to seek ways to find middle ground.
For the parking structure, compromise comes in the form of a rewritten development agreement, this time with new parameters outlining when the downtown business climate would be such that additional parking was necessary.
The original agreement called for the construction of a 500-space parking ramp downtown by Dec. 31, 2024, estimated in 2019 to cost $20 million. Now, the city would be required to begin work on building the parking ramp only if and when 85% of the parking spaces in the Iowa Street, Fifth Street, Locust Street and Central Avenue ramps are leased or permitted. Right now, that number is closer to 65%.
That’s a good compromise, particularly in this post-pandemic climate when working remotely has soared, employees can be difficult to find, and most offices are not filled to the capacity they once were. It’s equally positive that HTLF and Cottingham & Butler were amenable to changing the written agreement.
Prior to the past week, the Five Flags and parking ramp projects were unrelated — other than both being a source of citizen concern. But city officials saw a way to reallocate city dollars to best address both issues. Money set aside for a new parking ramp — now pushed off for the foreseeable future — can be converted to use in a greatly scaled back Five Flags plan.
The new approach would mean investing at least $25.8 million into the facility to make limited renovations that would address a variety of needs and deficiencies but would not expand its footprint. Council agreed to schedule a work session to further discuss the future of Five Flags Center, at which point the new proposal is likely to receive thorough discussion.
That’s the right call. The city needs to invest in Five Flags and shore up the areas badly in need of renovation. It is too significant an amenity to let the building continue to fall into disrepair. Just what those renovations and repairs look like is a matter worth further scrutiny. Spending $25 million in taxpayer dollars is no small piece, and citizens will want assurances that the renovations are worth the investment and will contribute to enhancing the amenity.
For instance, while early plans call for renovating the bathrooms at Five Flags, they don’t call for adding to the number of facilities. Long lines at the bathrooms was a key point made by proponents of a rebuilt Five Flags project. Granted, this plan is greatly scaled back. But $25 million won’t get you a few more bathroom stalls? That’s something worth discussing.
It’s good to see city officials rethinking plans and weighing constituent concerns to better reflect the economic realities of the day.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.