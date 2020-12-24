There is no earthly reason to dump any federal dollars into the failed state of Illinois under the guise of coronavirus relief.
The State of Illinois has a pension debt estimated for fiscal year 2020 at $261 billion. The City of Chicago adds another $23 billion of their own pension debt. Giving them free money is just enabling their addiction to overspending. According to WalletHub’s annual survey, Illinois residents already pay higher effective local and state tax rates than anywhere else in the nation — nearly 15% of their income in total state and local taxes, based on the average U.S. household income of $60,602.
As a result the residents of Illinois are “voting with their feet” with six straight years of population decline, estimated at 250,000 lost with 51,250 in 2019 alone.