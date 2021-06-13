The racists in America have been at war against democracy since the beginning of slavery here.
In 1970, the IRS denied tax deduction status to two so-called “Christian” schools because they denied Black student admissions and equal treatment. In 1983, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the IRS decision. The war broadened to control the courts.
Most American voters nationally do not agree with what most elected Republicans believe. Elected Republicans’ war against the majority includes passing laws to deny legal voters’ right to vote.
Many so-called “Christian” elected officials are passing their narrow views of biblical beliefs into laws to oppress others with differing beliefs. Listening to those “Christian” programs, I hear those with differing beliefs described as “the enemy.” That is clear, undeniable at war language.
On Jan. 6, 2021, we witnessed an insurrection attack to stop the legitimate electoral count for the new president, and for some, to hang Vice President Pence. Most federally elected Republicans are afraid of a bipartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Most elected Republicans are acting guilty, afraid of truth and accountability, afraid of Republican voters, afraid Jan. 6 equals 9/11.
The seriously dangerous war against democracy by the majority of elected Republican officials has many more aspects than indicated above. Their war is well funded by wealth seeking to control all of our lives.
Take action. Invite all Americans to action for the future of our democracy. Please do not argue. Invite truth and accountability.