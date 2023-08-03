The visit to Australia by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in late July is important and deserves more attention than so far received. They met with their Australian counterparts in Brisbane for focused talks on defense and related matters.

Australia, geographically distant, is increasingly central in the growing, multifaceted contest with China. The visit follows on the significant, but also little noticed, U.S. decision last year to deploy up to six B-52 strategic bombers to Northern Australia. This imposing, and enormously capable, long-range strategic bomber is one of the most durable and respected military aircraft in history. In 2011, Prime Minister Julia Gillard announced an agreement to station U.S. Marines in that country.

Cyr is author of “After the Cold War” (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact acyr@carthage.edu