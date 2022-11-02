To many voters, the Dubuque County attorney’s race appears to be built on political dirty tricks created by candidate Richard Kirkendall who promises to take politics out of the position. Yet, he is the candidate who instigated a political mess in the county attorney’s office. An independent investigator’s confidential report to Dubuque County, written five months ago, was obtained by The Iowa Capital Dispatch and details how an email from Kirkendall to his colleagues referenced an alleged inappropriate relationship between Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May and the county’s victim witness coordinator. In the email, Kirkendall acknowledged that such a relationship might not exist. He criticized May anyway and suggested it was a county liability. That situation could cost the county $750,000 in a lawsuit by the alleged victim.
Meanwhile, Democrat Sam Wooden believes in “restorative justice” and “no cash bail” that is destroying so many American cities. Wooden promotes that he gets endorsement from “Run for Something.” That group is funded by George Soros.
My vote will be for Scott Nelson — an attorney with 30 years of criminal law experience, 12 years of military leadership, and the backing of strong conservatives throughout our community.
