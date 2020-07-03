The effects of the triple whammy of COVID-19, an economic recession and civil strife, due to an awakening to systemic racism, will be with us for quite some time.
What kind of a president do we want/need to lead us through these crises? Surely, we need a president who: Respects the office and earns respect for himself; believes in the rule of law, not the abuse of power; values science and the advice of experts; has governing experience and respect for our democratic standards; is intelligent, yet humble; puts into action plans to solve our problems; and is empathetic and cares about “even the least of these.”
Joe Biden embodies these qualities and more. He will bring back dignity to the highest office in our land. Be an informed voter this November; do your research and then vote. I believe you will find Joe Biden deserves your vote.