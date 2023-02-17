The death of Shirley Babka, who along with her husband, Edward, was a 2015 Telegraph Herald First Citizen recipient, provides a lesson in legacy for all of us.

Look around at the Dubuque community, and you’ll see the fingerprints of their philanthropy everywhere. While some gifts were publicly recognized, and many more were done quietly and without fanfare, the Babkas left an indelible mark on the home they loved and its institutions.

Recommended for you

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.