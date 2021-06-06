The property on the west side of John F. Kennedy Road at the intersection with the Northwest Arterial has been for sale for several years. What will go in there?
Wondering if the City of Dubuque could buy that property and convert into a green space or dog park or both and put in a sidewalk that connects to the Northwest Arterial trail and to the soccer complex?
Let’s be proactive and put something on that corner that has low traffic count. We don’t need another traffic issue like we have on Dodge where we have Dunkin Donuts, Kwik Star and Starbucks, along with Sonic.
I think there are at least 100 dog owners in this area.