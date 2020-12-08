When we started coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, I never imagined it would be the central theme of our lives for the entire year, but here we are.
Over that time, I think the TH team of news reporters has done an outstanding job of reporting on the myriad aspects of the pandemic and its repercussions. We continue to look for the best way to tell these stories and understand the data.
I received an email Friday from a longtime reader who voiced concern about that. She wrote, “I am religiously following your coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, checking in every day to see the latest updates online. I am afraid that the repetition of the maps and the fill-in-the-blank statistics that are reported each day are making us numb to what is really happening. Yesterday, the Iowa death rate was 70 and today, it was 84! Dubuque County added five, bringing its total to 99. At any other time, a death rate like this caused by a single killer would warrant front-page headlines. I know you can’t do those headlines every day, but it seems things are especially bad right now and many foolish people continue to ignore mitigation procedures.”
She zeroed in on the very challenge we face: How to report data in a meaningful and consistent way without underplaying the importance or overwhelming readers with information. We have tried to strike that balance. If an alarm is constantly ringing, people will try to tune it out. We’ve made an effort to find the bright spots in our storytelling in addition to the grim reality of the statistics.
In Saturday’s paper, the record five deaths in one day in Dubuque County did merit a front page headline. The reader who emailed me was exactly right: We need to take a moment and recognize that five people in our county died of COVID-19 on a single day. More than 100 have died in the last nine months. In November, we ran more obituaries than I ever recall in my 30 years here. There must be some reckoning with this reality.
One way I think we can do that is to do what editors have long told reporters to in their work: Put a face on the story. When we can include a person in our community that is affected by an issue, the storytelling becomes far more impactful. Reporter Bennet Goldstein is working on an effort to do that with the COVID-19 deaths. He has reviewed the death certificates of all the Dubuque County residents who have died of COVID-19-related causes. He has
spoken with family members of many of those who have died, and later this month we will publish a two-day series remembering those we’ve lost.
While Bennet hasn’t been able to reach out to everyone, I would invite anyone in the tri-state area who has lost a loved one to COVID-19 who wants to share a little about that person to send to me your remembrances. I think it will be so compelling to put names and faces to the numbers to help us understand the hole that COVID-19 has torn in families.
Additionally, we are working with local health care providers to talk with some individuals who battled COVID-19 and survived. Their stories are inspiring and cautionary tales. And we’ll continue to highlight the everyday heroes and people who are making a difference in our community through acts of good will and kindness.
Thanks to everyone who has reached out with feedback and with story suggestions. With your help, we’ll keep telling the stories of our community, and putting faces on those stories.