Sometimes The Onion, the satirical newspaper which originated in Madison, Wis., gets it exactly right with its commentary. Like Tuesday’s pointed assessment: A photo of a gravestone emblazoned with the phrase, “I voted.”
The idea of someone putting his or her life at risk to cast a vote sounds like a report from a war-torn Third World country. We do not think of such tales as originating from Platteville or Cuba City or Lancaster.
But voters in Wisconsin did just that on Tuesday when they ventured out in public, despite a “safe-at-home” order, to cast their ballot in the state’s on-again, off-again primary.
It never should have come to that.
Still, when the election proceeded, poll workers across the state stepped up to manage the process and do their best to keep people safe. Members of the National Guard and a legion of volunteers reacted like true patriots and enabled voting to proceed.
It shouldn’t have taken acts of heroism to ensure citizens’ Constitutional right to vote. But that’s what was required on Tuesday, and Wisconsin stepped up. We salute you.
While local financial institutions are busy processing loans to help local small businesses connect to much-needed federal and state aid, local assistance is already flowing through the community.
As of Tuesday, the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque had already distributed nearly $300,000 in COVID-19 recovery grants.
The Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund — a Community Foundation initiative in partnership with United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States — has offered help to 15 organizations that serve vulnerable residents. Its recent grants included $25,000 for
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque and $10,000
for St. Vincent de Paul.
More than a dozen other agencies have received funding, and more help is on the way.
The fund has received more than $550,000 in donations, and grants continue to be distributed.
Able to help? Donations can be made at dbqfoundation.org/DRF.
Need help? Organizations can apply for grants at dbqfoundation.org/recoverygrants.
Our community has always shown its strength in difficult times. Together we are strong.
It’s not often you get most of the tri-state representatives in the U.S. Senate to support the same cause, but that’s happening to bolster the biofuels industry during this pandemic.
More than a dozen senators signed on to a letter sent the U.S. Department of Agriculture requesting additional funds be allocated to the biofuel industry during the unprecedented economic circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those who signed were Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
The letter notes that with so many residents advised to stay home, fuel use has dramatically decreased, leaving production facilities idle. Further, the price of corn and other commodities is directly linked to the renewable fuel industry. Ethanol plants use 40% of all corn grown in the U.S. More than 8 billion pounds of soybean oil a year goes to production of renewable fuels. Those drops in demand will be devastating to the entire ag economy.
The historic CARES Act provides $14 billion to the Commodity Credit Corporation to help stabilize, support and protect farm income and prices. At the same time, the stimulus is meant to ensure adequate supplies of agricultural commodities continue through the supply chain. Renewable fuels should see some of that support.
Here’s hoping the collective of all these senators speaking with one voice will be heard loud and clear.