I joined President Donald Trump in New York on Sept. 25 to witness the signing of the bilateral U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement, which will provide America’s farmers with enhanced market access in our third-largest agricultural export market.
This agreement will enable American producers to compete more effectively with countries that have preferential tariffs in the Japanese market and provide market access for high-quality U.S. food and agricultural products to 127 million Japanese consumers.
The deal the president delivered is welcome news for Iowa’s farmers, who have faced difficult times the past few years from disastrous flooding, low commodity prices and limited access to global markets.
Now is the time to build on the momentum to secure another trade deal within immediate reach: passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
USMCA modernizes the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Even though NAFTA has been a remarkable boon for Iowa farmers and rural communities, USMCA contains much-needed updates and improvements.
Between 1993 and 2016, NAFTA helped quadruple U.S. agricultural exports to Canada and Mexico, from $8.9 billion to $38 billion. Every
$1 billion of U.S. agricultural exports supports approximately 7,550 American jobs, meaning roughly 286,900 American agricultural jobs already rely on trade with Canada and Mexico. USMCA allows us to keep these gains for agriculture, while also modernizing our trading relationship.
In fact, the International Trade Commission has concluded that USMCA “would likely have a positive impact on all broad industry sectors within the U.S. economy,” adding $68.2 billion to our GDP and supporting the creation of an estimated 176,000 new jobs across the country.
The impact will be especially profound for Iowa and other states that are heavily involved in manufacturing and agriculture.
Nearly 47% of Iowa’s total exports — $6.6 billion worth of products — are sent to our USMCA partners annually. Projections show those figures would jump significantly under USMCA’s improved trade rules. Nationwide, exports to Mexico and Canada are projected to increase by 5.9% to 6.7%, with that new economic activity adding as much as a half-percent to the robust wage growth that American workers are already experiencing.
Additional benefits of USMCA include specific provisions that address agricultural biotechnology, including new gene-editing technologies, which will support innovation by reducing trade-distorting policies. Iowa’s dairy farmers will finally have access into Canada due to the elimination of Canada’s unfair Class 7 milk-pricing scheme, giving producers more market access than under NAFTA.
The updated deal also expands access to two of our largest poultry markets while strengthening sanitary and phytosanitary measures that protect human, animal and plant health. In addition, USMCA expands the market for eggs, which Iowa produces in greater quantity than any other state.
Surprisingly, even with all these increased benefits, congressional Democratic leaders have been reluctant to support USMCA.
Democrat presidential candidates have been touring our state for months, asking voters to trust them with our economy, but they’ve avoided supporting a trade resolution that would bring even greater prosperity to thousands of Iowa households.
Now, before the Iowa caucuses, is the time to send a message to presidential hopefuls currently serving in Congress: Move USMCA forward before the end of the year. If they are serious about supporting Iowa workers, they will approve USMCA.
Farmers and business leaders from across Iowa have urged Congress and the administration to work expeditiously, fairly and without partisan political motivation to implement this vitally important agreement with Canada and Mexico. In a recent letter to our state’s congressional delegation, 79 business leaders implored lawmakers to support the measure, calling it “essential” for the future economic success of farmers, blue-collar workers and companies of all sizes.
Free trade and robust export markets are critical to thousands of Iowans’ livelihoods. USMCA is a needed win — not for the president but for our farmers.