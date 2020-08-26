The Democratic Convention demonstrated a litany of ironies.
Former Attorney General Eric Holder (the first AG ever held in contempt of Congress) wants a criminal probe of President Trump citing conspiracy to remove mailboxes to hinder voting. Holder imagines we’ve forgotten the 2008 Black Panther voter intimidation efforts in Pennsylvania. Holder said then “there’s nothing to investigate.”
Former President Bill Clinton criticizing Trump’s handling of the pandemic remarked Trump even said “It is — what it is.” Unless you suffer — as liberals do — from Selective Memory Disorder, you’ll recall during deposition of his Monica Lewinsky affair — under oath Clinton uttered the absurd rebuke; “that all depends on the what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.”
Hillary Clinton emerged from her den long enough to remark condescendingly about Trump’s behavior.
Her email and Benghazi coverups proved she’s devoid of integrity.
She’s proffered a dozen reasons why she lost the presidency, but none acknowledge her own culpability.
She doesn’t get it … you don’t win by insulting half the electorate — calling them “deplorable.”
Former President Obama’s drivel at the convention was lauded by liberals — all reading from the same script.
I half expected to hear a CNN anchor regurgitate the infamous Chris Matthews’ remark; “I felt a thrill going up my leg.”
Defunding police; abolishing ICE and border enforcement; free tuition and health care for everyone (illegals included); funding unlimited abortion, all by ever increasing taxes, presented as constructive healing ideas for our country — is delusional thought.