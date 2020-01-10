If you support the impeachment, remember a simple truth. Someday, the shoe will be on the other foot.
Pelosi figured that out too late as she is delaying sending it to the Senate for the outrageous contention they won’t be “fair.” She fears they will handle it like the House. Everyone in the country knew what was going to happen when it hit the Senate, except evidently the Dems in the House. Shifty Adam Schiff undeniably and repeatedly lied to the entire country about having proof that Trump colluded with Russia to affect the election. Any chance of fairness went out the window with the decision to put him in charge. When you close with a bunch of professors going on about what they think about what Trump did, you have a pathetic case.
The other shoe could hit the ground while still on the other foot if the House turns Republican, as it well may. Do you really want the bar for impeachment to be this low? Would you want the person you voted for to be treated the way they have treated Trump?
The FBI, CIA, CNN, MSNBC and the Dems in the House have been investigating Trump for three years and this is all they could find. Take off the rose-colored glasses and muster up some objectivity. Stop watching CNN and MSNBC. Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater and what is good for the goose …