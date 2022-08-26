Two men separated in time by 100 years. One died in Vietnam, the other while engaged in the Civil War battlefields of Arkansas and Louisiana. Now they rest in peace only a few hilltops apart.
Griffin lies at Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Baldwin, Bryan’s lot in a Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery in rural Baldwin.
Both men had strong ties to the Wyoming and Baldwin areas in their youth, before the U.S. Civil War and Vietnam changed their short lives.
Lt. Gerald C. Griffin (July 14, 1934-Oct. 6, 1962)
The president of the United States takes pride in presenting the Navy and Marine Corps Medal (posthumously) to Griffin, U.S. Navy for exceptional meritorious conduct in the performance to the U.S. government while serving as a Naval Flight Surgeon aboard a U.S. Marine helicopter which crashed and burned on a wooded mountaintop en route to an Army of the Republic of Vietnam base. As of the five survivors, Griffin, although sustaining serious injuries from which he later succumbed, immediately concerned himself with the condition of his squadron, providing them medical advice and encouragement throughout the five-hour wait for rescue personnel. When a doctor arrived by helicopter, Griffin refused medical assistance for himself until the other survivors were cared for. Griffin is believed to be one of the first casualties of the Vietnam War from Iowa.
William T. Bryan (Sept. 12, 1837-Jan. 17, 1864)
Bryan was born in Pennsylvania and moved to the Jackson County-Baldwin area in the 1850s. He entered military service on Aug. 18, 1862, and served until his death.
His unit was the 24th Iowa Infantry Co. Most of the soldiers in the 24th Iowa came from eastern Iowa counties.
He reached the rank of corporal. I cannot confirm the circumstances of his death, probably in battle or disease from the condition of the battlefields. His tombstone epitaph reads, “He gave his life for his country.”
In Memoriam
On a quiet afternoon around sunset in western Jackson County, if you listen close enough, the faint sounds of “Taps” can be heard across the valley. The two hilltops now of peace for these two men, who served their country.
Larry Ambrosy is a lifelong resident of Bellevue, Iowa, and a military veteran, having served in the NORAD Air Defense in the pre-Vietnam era from 1961 to 1964.
