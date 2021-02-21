Regarding the funding of schools/voucher system ...
I grew up in Saskatchewan, where schools were funded by a 3% sales tax. That money was allocated to both public and separate or private schools according to enrollment. My cousin, who lives in Regina, verified this with the following:
“The Province allocates the same amount per student everywhere in the province — urban or rural.
“The local school boards and RMs (rural municipalities) set their own mill rate to raise funds for their local schools — that is where you choose separate or public schools so the local boards receive the local money based on the respective number of their students. The provincial money received is based on the number of students in the local public or separate school district.
“There are no complaints about richer or poorer districts. Of course, urban centers get more money because they have more students, but the government allocation is fair to all.”
Iowa would do well to follow that example.