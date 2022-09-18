When Dubuque City Council members voted, 6-1, this month to adopt changes to city ordinances regarding camping and inoperable vehicles, it might have sounded like a run-of-the-mill revision to an outdated ordinance. That the change was prompted by an increase in complaints about people sleeping and living on streets, in parking ramps and on public and private property prompts deeper concerns.

City staff report having spent significantly more time and resources cleaning up property and debris from these camps, and city officials sought a change in ordinances to help address the problem.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.