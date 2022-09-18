When Dubuque City Council members voted, 6-1, this month to adopt changes to city ordinances regarding camping and inoperable vehicles, it might have sounded like a run-of-the-mill revision to an outdated ordinance. That the change was prompted by an increase in complaints about people sleeping and living on streets, in parking ramps and on public and private property prompts deeper concerns.
City staff report having spent significantly more time and resources cleaning up property and debris from these camps, and city officials sought a change in ordinances to help address the problem.
Or, perhaps more accurately, to provide police with an enforcement option to move people along.
This wasn’t the only thing that city staff and council members discussed in addressing the problem. To a person, they all liked the sound of implementing a secondary responder model, in which first responders on calls also bring in a second person, such as a social worker, to help connect people in a crisis with resources.
But that, city officials said, was part of a long-term response, not to be implemented immediately.
The council action taken feels like putting the stick before the carrot. Council Member Katie Wethal agreed.
As the lone dissenter, Wethal said she would not support the ordinance changes without a more-concrete plan for the hiring of a secondary responder, saying she felt that aspect of the ordinance could be enacted “more swiftly.”
“I just want to make sure that we get it right, and I think a caseworker model of a secondary responder would be the next step, but we can do it now.”
We agree. A complicated problem like an uptick in homelessness won’t be resolved with an ordinance change.
Assistant Police Chief Joe Messerich noted this isn’t “the type of problem you can’t really cite or arrest your way out of.” Still, police sought the ordinance change to provide another tool in authorizing action, even as a last resort.
That’s understandable, and when city staffers and police officers are spending increasing hours and resources tracking down people living in parking ramps, it’s a problem that needs to be addressed.
But when the first time this concern is brought before the community is a change in enforcement ordinances, and the second part of the plan is to — down the road at some unspecified time — assign someone to help those camped in public places find housing, an important step in the process has been missed.
Many community stakeholders could be part of this addressing this situation, from multiple social services agencies to churches and individual citizens. The approach of including a secondary responder should be a sooner-rather-than-later piece of community response.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh and this City Council, as well as city government leaders, typically have made decisions with a high degree of compassion and concern toward those most vulnerable in our community. So, it’s surprising to see the enforcement piece enacted as step one. Nearly everyone would agree that arresting or issuing citations to unhoused individuals who feel they have nowhere to go isn’t a viable solution that gets to the core of the problem.
Updating the ordinance is done, and time will see what impact this has on removing people camped in public spaces. But regardless, we know those folks are not sleeping in parking ramps by choice, and moving them out doesn’t solve their crisis.
City officials should expedite implementation of the second responder approach to work in tandem with law enforcement to get to the root of the problem.
