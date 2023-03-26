The last thing that anyone in Dubuque needs is someone from Iowa City telling them what to do. But I’m stepping in today with a little information to rebut an imbalanced bit of writing that appeared in these pages March 5.
The topic? Consolidation in county government and a petition drive underway in your county that aims to put combining the recorder’s and auditor’s offices on the ballot in 2024. This is a bad idea, and it’s not because I’m a recorder that I say so. Let me explain.
The recorder’s office houses the county’s birth, death and marriage records from its founding to the present. It provides certified copies of them. It processes and archives all documents recorded to establish and protect title to your real property (mortgages, releases, plats of survey, subdivision proceedings and more). It is where you register and title boats, snowmobiles and off-road vehicles. It’s where you pick up a hunting or fishing license in many places and a place to apply for passports in others.
There is no way to do all this with a half-time recorder. And make no mistake, the very best your auditor will ever be is a half-time recorder. That person won’t even reach that level during election season.
And then there’s the second recorder’s office this person must manage. Bet no one mentioned that.
In 2003, the Iowa General Assembly authorized the establishment of Iowa Land Records in response to a business plan from the Iowa County Recorders’ Association in a joint effort with Iowa State University’s business development staff. The purpose of this new entity was to meet emerging private sector demand for an electronic submission option for recording documents, a demand most counties could not meet alone. The plan provided a structure to guarantee it was done in a coherent fashion, with common fees and processing rules across the entire state. No state in the U.S. had succeeded at such a thing, though some had tried.
Iowa Land Records is now the most highly regarded e-submission website in the nation. Goldman-Sachs has advocated for it as “a national model” for transforming recording. Iowa’s Recorders oversee it every day, year in and year out.
Only two counties have gone down the path of combining offices. Neither has saved significant money.
Supervisors in one of the two, Woodbury, say it has cost the county money over years. They have a wonderful auditor and a super recorder/deputy auditor. But it hasn’t been a great deal for anyone. The auditor from the other county, Marshall, left her combined post to become a key assistant to Iowa’s secretary of state. She openly admits the unsatisfactory nature of a combined office and details how frustrating it is to have two intense jobs and know both cannot feasibly receive your best efforts.
It’s nice to get a two-fer. I love good deals as much as anyone. But these services are critical to you at some of the most important moments in your life. Entrusting them to a two-fer, half-time elected official is a huge mistake.
Dubuque, you are a great city and county. You will make up your own mind on this. But I hope you give yourself what you deserve. And you deserve the best. Keep your independently elected recorder as well as your auditor. Hold each to your highest standards. That way lies the brightest future for a wonderful county beloved by so many of us here in Iowa. I wish you all the best and encourage you to think at least twice before signing that petition.
Kim Painter is Johnson County recorder and a former president of the Iowa State Association of Counties.
