The last thing that anyone in Dubuque needs is someone from Iowa City telling them what to do. But I’m stepping in today with a little information to rebut an imbalanced bit of writing that appeared in these pages March 5.

The topic? Consolidation in county government and a petition drive underway in your county that aims to put combining the recorder’s and auditor’s offices on the ballot in 2024. This is a bad idea, and it’s not because I’m a recorder that I say so. Let me explain.

Recommended for you

Kim Painter is Johnson County recorder and a former president of the Iowa State Association of Counties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.