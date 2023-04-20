President Biden’s four-day visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which began on April 11, has provided overall opportunity to highlight our important, and complex, relationships with both Ireland and Britain. These ties span significant economic, military security, and above all historical dimensions.

Northern Ireland is geographically part of the island of Ireland, but under the sovereignty of Britain. Together with England, Scotland and Wales these regions comprise the United Kingdom. The majority of Northern Ireland’s population is Protestant, while Ireland is overwhelmingly Catholic.

Recommended for you

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Contact: acyr@carthage.edu

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.