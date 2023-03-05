A unique opportunity to streamline county government is presenting itself to the voters of Dubuque County. The resignation of the Dubuque County recorder has opened a window to reform our county government operations in a way that will save taxpayer dollars and still maintain essential services. The elimination of the recorder’s position would shift the responsibilities of that office to other elected officials at the courthouse. It will be the voters of Dubuque County who will decide whether to eliminate the elected position in the next general election in November 2024. But only if 10,000 signatures are collected on a petition.

It has been conservatively estimated that a move to combine the current recorder responsibilities with other county offices will save more than $200,000 each year. Currently, county officials are scrambling to come up with solutions to financial challenges presented by the state and federal government this upcoming budget year. Eliminating one position would help the budgeting process and modernize county government, which is long overdue.

