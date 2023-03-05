A unique opportunity to streamline county government is presenting itself to the voters of Dubuque County. The resignation of the Dubuque County recorder has opened a window to reform our county government operations in a way that will save taxpayer dollars and still maintain essential services. The elimination of the recorder’s position would shift the responsibilities of that office to other elected officials at the courthouse. It will be the voters of Dubuque County who will decide whether to eliminate the elected position in the next general election in November 2024. But only if 10,000 signatures are collected on a petition.
It has been conservatively estimated that a move to combine the current recorder responsibilities with other county offices will save more than $200,000 each year. Currently, county officials are scrambling to come up with solutions to financial challenges presented by the state and federal government this upcoming budget year. Eliminating one position would help the budgeting process and modernize county government, which is long overdue.
Make no mistake; this is not a partisan issue. And in these hyper-partisan times, it is notable that this initiative is something all Republicans, Democrats and no-party voters can get behind. We agree with a Telegraph Herald editorial earlier this year (Feb. 8) rightfully concluding that the “Public should weigh in on recorder office consolidation.” A referendum to decide this matter is a win for Dubuque County voters and a win for the exercise of grassroots democracy.
Change and modernization at all levels of government are essential, but reform is nearly impossible when county offices are occupied by elected officials on a partisan basis. Neither Democrats nor Republicans want to lose an elected official. However, a window of opportunity is now open with no elected official in the recorder’s office. This makes it possible for our county to come together to make a relatively easy and painless improvement in how Dubuque County organizes and provides its services.
Too many county government functions are still based on the realities of the 1840s, when Iowa’s 99 counties were organized by how far a person could ride a horse in one day: to the county seat and back.
Today, many of those realities have little relevance in a world where technology provides benefits, scale and remote access to data.
The arguments made by a former Dubuque County office holder in an editorial to the TH, and the spontaneous junket made by several county recorders from around the state to Dubuque recently, basically say the same thing, keep the recorder an elected official so that voters can hold the recorder accountable. But voters can hold the supervisors and other elected county officials accountable when they take over the recorder’s duties. To be clear, when nostalgia is all that is offered by those who want things to remain the same, we should look toward change. We have an opening to reduce county overhead with the promise of continued quality services, and the additional novelty of a citizen-based vote.
The project is both straightforward and labor intensive: Collect signatures of Dubuque County residents (more than 10,000) on a petition requesting our county supervisors place the reform measure on the ballot in November 2024, and just let the voters decide. There is no need for any costly special election; the question can be answered at the next general election.
The three authors are only a few of those already collecting signatures throughout the county. But we need much more help to reach our petition goal. Please consider helping with this effort.
