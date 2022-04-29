Saturday’s story about a Southwestern Middle School teacher battling cancer was a tearjerker, to be sure.
Tina Wright, a fixture at the Hazel Green, Wis., school for three decades who has taught more than 1,000 students, is in the fight of her life against a devastating lung cancer diagnosis. As a teacher who’s used to talking honestly with students, Wright made a point of continuing that frank approach when she told her students that her battle likely would be terminal.
Middle-schoolers aren’t immune to life’s harsh realities. The student body stepped up to rally in support of their teacher. In a 60-second dash around the gymnasium, students raised more than $2,000 at a basketball game to help fund Wright’s travel expenses during treatment. Fundraisers and events continue with the whole community reaching out to help.
Our thoughts go out to Wright, who is teaching her students one more lesson — this one about courage and grace. A big salute to the Southwestern family supporting and lifting up in her time of need this devoted educator.
Though the number of homes in the Dubuque area with lead paint is declining, the number of kids getting tested for lead exposure is also falling, and that’s dangerous.
It’s critical that parents seek testing for lead exposure for all children until the age of 6, especially if they live in homes built before 1978.
In Dubuque County in 2020, only 20.5% of children age 6 and younger were tested for lead, slightly lower than the state average of 22%.
Neighboring counties reported slightly higher testing levels — 27.3% in Jackson County and 24.2% in Delaware County. Clayton County reported fewer tests at only 19.1%.
For children younger than 6, lead poisoning can affect growth and development, including damage to the brain and nervous system, hearing and speech problems and learning and behavioral problems.
Parents can’t see or detect lead poisoning, and there’s no safe level of lead poisoning. The only way to determine exposure is by blood test, which can be done at a physician’s office or the Visiting Nurses Association.
A simple test can head off a highly dangerous childhood illness. Contact the VNA at 563-556-6200 or visit https://bit.ly/3ESMXJK.
After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, more than 150 people gathered in Dubuque this week for the annual breakfast fundraising event for Compass to Care: The Mike and Sandy Ernsdorff Childhood Cancer Foundation.
Founded by Michelle Ernsdorff-May in 2010, Compass to Care provides financial support to cover travel expenses for children requiring out-of-town cancer treatments. The foundation pays for gasoline, lodging, airfare and parking, among other related expenses.
This is exactly the kind of support that families dealing with childhood cancer can really use. Add soaring inflation to the challenges, and this specific kind of help addresses a critical area of need for area families.
A nod to Ernsdorff-May and the Compass to Care team for continuing this effort for more than a decade. Today, the foundation supports treatment-related travel for about 200 children. That’s a tremendous blessing in the community. To donate or for more information, go to compasstocare.org.