A change coming at month’s end will put an additional financial burden on many families of school-age children at the start of the next school year — just about the last thing that families need right now.
The federal program that allowed students across the country to receive free meals during the past two years soon will end, and local officials worry that families will feel the strain amid an ongoing rise in food prices.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the national Food and Nutrition Service allowed schools to extend the free Seamless Summer Option meal program into the regular school year. The change eliminated the need to collect meal payments from all students, regardless of income.
But after the waiver expires June 30, eligibility for free and reduced-price meals again will be based on income level, with families required to apply for the discounted meals in most cases. Here’s a case of members of Congress failing to see what’s right in front of them. COVID-19 might be less of a threat, but food prices have jumped about 9% since last year and gas prices have increased to record levels.
Lawmakers should push pause and consider extending the exemption at least another year.
Many educational institutions and politicians are calling for the free lunches to be permanent. And it’s hard to argue with a plan that:
1) Makes sure two healthy meals a day are readily available to every child entering a school;
2) Eliminates the issue of making it obvious to kids which students need financial assistance;
3) Cuts out all the paperwork associated with administering a free lunch program by income level.
But the other side of the coin is the concern about taxpayer dollars going to pay for lunches for families that can well afford to purchase their own. The free and reduced lunch program that served schoolchildren prior to the pandemic already cost $14 billion a year — and that was before it was free to all.
Another year would provide time for a realistic assessment of the cost of this program versus the previous program that provided assistance on a sliding scale for families in need. Additionally, if we revert to assisting only those who can show need, the scale likely will need to be recalibrated to take into account how much more people are challenged right now with inflation.
As President Joe Biden and Congress seek ways to address the soaring prices crippling Americans, here might be one simple extension that could provide a safety net to at least ensure nutritious food is available for kids. Several states, like Minnesota, have already decided to provide free meals for all kids. In Iowa, the Des Moines Public School District will continue to serve free meals to all kids at least through the fall. For school districts already struggling with how to best spend instructional dollars, this isn’t another financial burden they need.
Congress should extend the expanded lunch program at least temporarily, crunch the numbers and see if there’s a compromise. Whatever happens, decision-makers must err on the side of investing in the well-being of all students.
