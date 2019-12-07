Illinois has reported a 2018 accident rate for U.S. Route 20 that exceeds 1,000 incidents. Apparently close to 50% of those events are due to distracted drivers. We know from regular use, our personal experience suggests numerous, maybe thousands of uncounted and undocumented close encounters.
Leaders in the Jo Daviess County Law Enforcement Community have voiced serious concern about the safety of emergency responders who serve and protect: firemen, police and emergency medical technicians. For the entire community, distracted, negligent drivers have made U.S. 20 in Illinois a “highway of horrors.”
It’s time for citizen advocacy of multiple public policy initiatives or other complimentary efforts. A reduction in traffic accidents on Route 20 will occur naturally, a result of revival of passenger rail service, Return of the Blackhawk, Rockford to Dubuque. A new feasibility study will show such a value-added outcome.
Paired with the return of Blackhawk, begin a lobbying effort directed to Governor J.B. Pritzker; request him to make a one to two-year commitment to a state police task force that ferociously patrols U.S. 20 in Illinois. Come down hard on people who exhibit highly irresponsible behavior. Issue a deluge of citations and levy heavy fines! Get the word out we mean business and won’t tolerate “highway horrors” but expect adherence to Illinois rules of the road; revive the safe travel experience of a picturesque pathway through Northwest Illinois.