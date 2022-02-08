In weeks past, I have written about the challenges we are facing in getting the newspapers delivered. We continue to have trouble hiring and retaining folks to deliver the newspaper to doors, as well as drivers to fill our motor routes. Not that it’s any consolation to us, but we certainly aren’t alone there, as seemingly every business deals with workforce issues.
Now, another problem has arisen, and this one, while outside of our control, has further exacerbated things.
Some of our subscribers get the Sunday paper via U.S. Mail — either on a temporary basis while we look for someone to fill a motor route or on an ongoing basis in some areas. In either case, those subscribers just are not receiving the newspaper in a timely fashion as we originally intended. While there is no mail on Sunday, in the past customers typically received Sunday paper delivery service from the U.S. Postal Service on Monday or occasionally Tuesday, at the very latest.
If you’ve followed the news about the postal service, you know that that government agency has been plagued by problems. While it’s not the case at all local post offices, some in our neck of the woods have had issues and have been unable to get newspapers to subscribers in a timely fashion.
We understand what the postal service is dealing with: labor shortages, staff working shorthanded when employees are out with the omicron surge and early retirement from veteran employees.
The regional office of the National Association of Letter Carriers estimates staffing was down 20% as of mid-January because of those issues. We are still getting the papers to the local post offices when we always have, and we continue to push for better service. So far, the trend has not improved.
I realize that helping you understand what’s happening doesn’t necessarily make getting your Sunday paper on Wednesday or Thursday any more palatable, or if other papers during the week are delayed. Our folks strive to provide the best service we can, and we continue to work on fixing these issues and finding more permanent solutions.
If you’re one of those customers, please reach out to the U.S. Postal Service by visiting USPS.com and clicking on “Contact us” at the bottom of the homepage. USPS officials say every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service.
In addition, please continue to call TH Media at 1-563-588-5620 to report any missed delivery so that we can credit your subscription account accordingly.
In the meantime, we appreciate your readership and encourage you to log in to telegraphherald.com to view the digital version of our newspaper and the eEdition 24/7.