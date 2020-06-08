There have been nearly 300,000 new unemployment claims in Iowa since the onset of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ stay-at-home orders. President Donald Trump and Congress have responded by passing a $2 trillion economic relief package, which, along with financial support for individuals, provides a financial lifeline for small businesses forced to shutter because of COVID-19.
But there are other ways to help struggling families during this challenging time. For example, thanks to the efforts of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), many Iowans who have seen significant increases in their utility bills during this shutdown will soon benefit from at-cost renewable energy, without the need for additional approval by Congress.
FERC is stepping up to reform the outdated law known as the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act (PURPA), which needlessly inflates the price paid for renewable energy. The agency has said it is proceeding full steam ahead despite the coronavirus crisis. Iowans, which have the fifth-highest per capita energy consumption rate in the nation, know the importance of getting consumers relief from this costly law, especially now as the pandemic has driven up energy use at home.
PURPA is a product of a bygone era. After the 1973 Arab oil embargo, Congress created the act to promote conservation and greater use of domestically produced renewable energy. These were well-intentioned goals achieved by requiring utility companies to purchase energy from renewable developers under fixed-rate, long-term contracts.
Now, however, the energy market has changed, and the costs of renewables have decreased dramatically, causing PURPA to serve as nothing other than a hidden tax. Particularly right now, that’s something that Iowans can’t afford.
Iowa is a national leader in renewable energy, with nearly 40% of its electricity coming from wind (up from 1% in 2001). PURPA’s mandated long-term contracts have prevented Iowans from realizing the cost-savings from new, cheaper renewable energy projects. A study found utilities overpaid by as much as $2.3 billion over the past five years, ultimately paid by consumers in monthly utility bills.
Although Congress created PURPA to support small renewable projects, some corporations have hijacked the law to serve their own interests. One Iowa utility testified before Congress that foreign-financed wind developers are just “disaggregat[ing] the large projects into individual or smaller groupings.” In short, they are manipulating federal rules to get paid for overpriced PURPA-generated power. In one instance, the utility said that this type of manipulation caused Iowa consumers to pay a 20% premium over market prices for a 10-year contract period.
Washington cannot allow this to continue — especially now when so many Iowans are struggling financially from this pandemic. One caring Iowa couple even helped pay the utility bills for 11 families having difficulty during the coronavirus outbreak. If individuals can take this type of action to support one another, the government can take swift action to close this loophole.
It’s encouraging to see FERC, amid this economic fallout, take steps to reduce the financial burden on Americans. For a state as energy reliant as Iowa, efforts like this are crucial to quickly emerging from this economic disaster.