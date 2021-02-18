Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has lifted the mask mandate in Iowa. In the same statement she recommended Iowa businesses adhere to guidelines set by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), which reflects those of the CDC.
This means nothing has changed.
The IDPH recommends you wear a mask indoors in public spaces. It recommends maintaining 6 feet of social distancing, and this will be reflected in the number of people who can gather indoors. It is up to businesses to continue to do what is right. One need only review the daily statistics published in this newspaper to see we are still in the thick of this pandemic. You will see no change in precautions taken in Iowa’s hospitals and doctors’ offices until the CDC recommendations change. Hopefully that will be true of other businesses across Iowa. The only thing that is changing is that as all of us and our families are vaccinated, it will become more safe to open our homes to mutually vaccinated individuals. Vaccination does not offer 100% immunity and it likely still leaves each of us able to spread the virus to nonvaccinated people. It does not give individuals the ability to ignore CDC recommendations in public.
Defeating the pandemic requires that each of us do our part to prevent its spread, and that means continuing to follow the recommendations of the CDC.