Our lives have become intensely complex, overwhelmed with incomprehensible acronyms, pin numbers, techbabble, constant changes and updates, etc. all presented in a drowning flood of commercials and ads.
While the internet has offered some admirable and efficient services it has also added terrifically to making life more complex. And it has spread crime immensely. Instructions for this and that overwhelm us and too often are unclear or even thoroughly confusing and frustrating. If we try phone calls to disentangle complexities or solve computer problems or issues in any other area anywhere it actually results too often in long waiting periods and unpleasant experiences of being passed on from one customer service to another. How does this serve the customers? It enserfs them.
Unnecessary complexities have major results which not only generate inefficiencies but are also little understood: They contribute to the poor having a tougher time working their way out of poverty while sustaining the priority of corporate and marketing interests at the expense of the well-being of the masses. Essentially, it means that our relative living standard will continue to go down.
On top of this, trying to solve complexities diverts time away from what little leisure time we have with family and friends and coffee mates to frustrating requirements to disentangle turgid instructions to apply for this or buy that online or maintain, upgrade or change our technical communication gadgets. Hence, it is socially burdensome if not destructive and actually diminishes even neighborly, over-the-fence conversations. In other words, all of those pleasant old fashion social virtues and customs have been somewhat dismantled by the overadulated and oversold high tech innovations.
No doubt some of internet complexities and services have been positive and many can exemplify them such as finding new friends or partners, and working at home work and long distance shopping, etc. Nevertheless, the growing number of shootings and the major convulsions in many of our metros do have some connections to the frustrations and complexities and resulting discontent and turmoil foisted on all of us by high tech interactions and demands and warp speed communications and the endless toiling through various mazes or obstacle courses. To simplify life would de-burden us in a significant way and, in so doing, contribute to enhancing civility throughout our society.
Here are a few suggestions for simplifying our lives:
1. Be sure that instructions are written in easily readable literary style which avoids as much as possible acronyms and techbabble and which have the reader in mind and not the geek people or corporate managers who desire to formulate instructions according to their ulterior interests.
2. Avoid unnecessary tech or psychobabble and minimize time and cost in as many facets in corporate or public policy as possible.
3. Evaluate whatever is done from the criteria of preventing future complexities.
4. Be courteous and civil since provocation and discourtesy may entail undesirable negative responses.
5. Declutter your desk and workplace often to retain oversight of what is being done.
6. Emulate many policies practiced in successful foreign economies which avoid far more unnecessary complexities and confusions than we do.
In the final analysis, decluttering our lives of excessive complexities will be perceived to be liberating.