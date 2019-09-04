Those of you who believe the U.S. government when they say that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide are probably the same ones who are convinced that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone gunman in the assassination of President Kennedy — only to be later gunned down by suspected gang associate Jack Ruby.
You see, both of these men possessed very damaging information that could have brought many high-ranking power brokers in this country to their knees! (They, therefore, needed to be eliminated!)
Isn’t it also ironic that both Epstein and Oswald were in police custody when they ended up dying?! (Just as disheartening, how credible sources who were in Dealey Plaza on November 22, 1963, to witness the assassination, mysteriously died shortly thereafter!)
No, sad to say, government officials are very good at letting you know only what they want you to know!