Hard to believe 2022 is half-way gone. We’ve already chosen our Farm Families of the Year and our Rising Stars Class of 2022. Watch this space for details on when we’ll announce our winners in the coming weeks.
Another opportunity remains for honoring some worthy individuals in our community. Nominations for this year’s Salute to Women Awards are now open. It shouldn’t be hard to think of some amazing women to nominate — just look around at all the women who have stepped up to meet the challenges wrought by the pandemic, workforce shortages and economic struggles in the past year.
For the fifth year, the TH is honoring local women who are making a difference in our community. Award nominees are women who are leaders, mentors, givers and innovators. They are women who work hard and have achieved much, but also extend a hand in help to others.
During these past two years, we’ve seen countless examples of that kind of initiative informed by compassion. We’ve seen teachers who made extraordinary efforts to connect to students. We’ve seen health care workers who put themselves on the front lines every day. We’ve seen moms who have kept families growing and thriving, all while managing work and sometimes schooling from home. We’ve witnessed women in elected office and government leadership who have taken a leading role addressing challenges in an official capacity.
There are women who have kept families, businesses, organizations and nonprofits on track and functioning through this difficult period. Those are the stories I hope to hear in this year’s nominees.
The Salute to Women awards recognize women in four categories: Woman of the Year, Woman Who Makes a Difference, Woman of Innovation and Woman to Watch. Think about women who are mentors to others, women who shine as entrepreneurs or up-and-coming women making their mark. The awards breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room. We’ve even got the amazing Kay Takes, the Dubuque-based president of MercyOne Eastern Iowa, lined up as our speaker.
