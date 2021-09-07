I’ve taken some calls from readers in the past couple of weeks about issues related to the delivery of the newspaper.
To be clear, my role here pertains to the content. There’s a whole other department that organizes getting the paper from the press to the customer. And those folks have been extremely shorthanded the past several weeks.
The culprit is that worker shortage you keep reading about. It’s the same reason that some schools are serving up different lunches than what was on the posted menu. It’s the same reason the burger joint you like has been closing early or drive-thru only. It might be why you’re on a waiting list for other goods and services. A lack of workforce has had a ripple effect impacting myriad areas.
Believe me, we wish it were different. We wish our distribution employees weren’t pulling double shifts and running themselves ragged. We wish we had more drivers to deliver papers, particularly in some of our rural areas.
Just pay them more, you might be thinking. But that’s not solving the problem. We have positions that are well-paid and come with benefits, and we’ve added on signing bonuses. And still applicants are few. The shortage is real — there just aren’t enough people looking for work. There’s a reason a teenager can get a big fat check just for agreeing to show up for work at a fast food restaurant.
As a result of the delivery driver shortage, we’ve begun to mail newspapers to customers in some areas where we can’t get them delivered. That’s the source of a lot of the phone calls. We understand those folks aren’t happy about it. We aren’t either. Mail delivery is expensive and slow, and it’s not the kind of customer service we like to provide.
Distribution and delivery issues are just the latest challenge in our ever-changing business. I’m hoping this shortage is a trend that will ebb, and we’ll see things go back to “normal.” For now, we’re exploring every possible solution and hope to have some of these issues resolved soon. Know that our folks are working hard to serve our customers, and we appreciate your patience and support.
TH Farm Families of the Year
This week we’re honoring four amazing families as the Telegraph Herald Tri-State Farm Families of the Year. Winners will be honored during an event Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. You can watch the event live beginning at 7 p.m. at TelegraphHerald.com.
The winners and the days on which their stories will be featured in the TH are:
Organic farm family: Leibfried Dairy Farms. Story Monday, Sept. 6 (digital) and today (print).
Grain farm family: Bob and Jill Riniker. Story today.
Dairy farm family: Jeff and Deb Theill family. Story Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Livestock farm family: J & Co. Beef. Story Thursday, Sept. 9.
Congratulations to all the Farm Families of the Year. Read their stories and toast these hard-working farmers.