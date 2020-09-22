Big 10 officials and money:
Football? “Too dangerous, no way.”
“Never this year!” they’d all say.
But other teams played,
— Big Ten was dismayed.
So? “Our teams can play ANY day!”
Big 10 officials and money:
Football? “Too dangerous, no way.”
“Never this year!” they’d all say.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
But other teams played,
— Big Ten was dismayed.
So? “Our teams can play ANY day!”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town