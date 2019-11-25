Health care once again came up as a hotly debated topic at the last Democratic debate. But as with the other debates, it’s easy to tune out the endless back and forth
between candidates. So, I’m writing a letter to make clear why Kamala Harris’ health care plan is the best for Iowans.
First, Democrats just can’t support a candidate who won’t fight for coverage for every American. Kamala’s plan, unlike some, will cover everyone, eliminate copays and deductibles, and take power away from pharmaceutical and
insurance companies.
It will expand coverage to ensure that essential services such as mental health, dental, vision, hearing aids, and more, are covered.
But, crucially, she has listened to the concerns of so many and designed a plan that lets people keep their choice, doesn’t raise taxes on the middle class, and has a longer transition period to make this change easier for families
and employers.
All of these aspects of her plan make it eminently workable
and does right by working and middle-class Americans who have struggled too long underneath the burden of costly medical bills and denial of coverage.
Kamala Harris is the only candidate with a plan that is both ambitious enough to meet the promise of universal health care and realistic enough to win the broad support needed to pass into law.
It’s why I’m caucusing for her and why I urge other readers to do the same.