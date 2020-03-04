One of the most unique and memorable ways that communities have honored veterans will begin again in Dubuque, this time celebrating another generation of service members.
The Honor Flight of Greater Dubuque is set to ride again, now escorting veterans of the Korean and Vietnam wars to see the monuments of Washington, D.C.
The original Honor Flights were all about the Greatest Generation. For more than five years, a group from Dubuque organized the travel to take often-stoic World War II veterans to Washington. Many of the vets had never seen the war memorials there, and some had rarely spoken of their time in service to their country. What grew from those trips was an incredibly moving, shared experience that helped a generation heal.
Now, that opportunity will be extended once again, this time with two planned flights open to all veterans but giving priority to those from WWII, Korea or Vietnam wars. Leading the brigade, once again, is Perry Mason.
As Honor Flight of Greater Dubuque committee chairman, Mason led the group that organized 10 Honor Flights, logging nearly 18,000 miles and raising more than $750,000 from 2010 to 2015. That’s what it took to get more than 900 veterans on flights to D.C. to visit several historic sites that honor their service and sacrifice. The goal was to get every willing-and-able WWII veteran in the area to Washington.
Veteran after veteran who made the trip found it to be an incredibly moving experience. Many of them had never seen the monuments of D.C. before, and the added touches like letters from schoolchildren and a welcome-home crowd really treated these veterans like the heroes they are.
Now, this new iteration of the Honor Flight will reach even more veterans -- and in particular, a group whose recognition is long overdue. When veterans returned from Vietnam in the 1970s, they were not given a hero’s welcome. There were no parades like those that cheered returning WWII veterans. In many cases, Vietnam veterans were booed. That negative response has haunted a whole generation of veterans.
This Honor Flight represents an opportunity to help heal the wounds of public perception and show gratitude to all those who fought in Vietnam and struggled with the public attitudes toward their service.
There’s something everyone can do to help — pitching in a few dollars. The cost to send a veteran is about $600, but veterans travel for free and are funded from private donations. Guardians accompanying veterans needing assistance make a contribution to cover their expenses.
Hats off to Mason and the team that is organizing once again to recognize local veterans. Their hard work and fundraising will give these veterans an experience they will never forget and something we can all be proud of.