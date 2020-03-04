Local organizers are relaunching Honor Flights from Dubuque to Washington, D.C., and opening…

Honor Flights offer a chance to give veterans the recognition they so richly deserve.

To donate or apply

Donations can be made to Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States by mailing them to DuTrac Community Credit Union, P.O. Box 3250, Dubuque IA 52004-3250.

Donations also can be made at all DuTrac branches.

To apply, submit an application at honorflightdbq.org. For more information, contact Perry Mason at 563-690-0815 or honorflightofdubuque@gmail.com.