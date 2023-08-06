Beware of the so-called Fair Tax Act proposed by congressional Republicans. Reject any such bill that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds might introduce. This is a scheme that purports to treat everyone the same but would pummel the working class.
The act would eliminate income tax on individuals and businesses, wipe out payroll taxes and abolish estate taxes. To raise revenue, Republicans would introduce a hefty sales tax to be paid by end consumers — us. In a sleight of hand, they call it a 23% sales tax instead of the 30% tax it actually would be. (Out of every $100 sale, $23 would be paid in taxes, with the purchase being only $77.) A $50 box of diapers would cost $65. The tax would not apply to purchases by businesses or to investments.
Low-income people, who need all their income to buy necessities, would spend a far greater share of their earnings on taxes than wealthy individuals, who save or invest much of their income. Corporations and the rich would get richer.
Recommended for you
To make the proposal seem just, the feds would send households monthly “family consumption allowances.” But families with children would no longer receive the Child Tax Credit, so those who struggle would be even worse off. Moreover, Vox estimates this would cost $650 billion per year, more than the $402 billion the Biden Administration paid citizens during the pandemic and which Republicans still grouse about. With taxes on government purchases, the cost would be even greater.
According to the Brookings Institution, “the proposed tax rate is far too low to achieve its sponsors’ stated goal of deficit neutrality.” Instead, it would add $10 trillion to the national debt over 10 years. In order to maintain government programs and to account for expected tax evasion, “of which the FairTax offers ample opportunities,” the rate would need to be 51%. Ouch!
Furthermore, the system would be more complicated than proponents claim — what with credits, exemptions and annual registration requirements, plus the fact that states could still tax.
If this measure seems extreme, that’s because it is. But it could become law if Republicans gain control of Congress and the presidency.
So, what would be fair? A fair tax system would cover our expenses but would allow borrowing during national emergencies, such as COVID-19 and the 2008 recession.
Second, it would be equitable, with everyone being taxed on their ability to pay. Progressively higher rates would apply to increasing portions of income, as they do now, but the top tier would be assessed more than the current 37% at, say, 40% or more. Social Security and Medicare taxes would apply to all earnings, not just those up to $147,000. And the corporate rate would go back up to the pre-2017 level of 28%.
A just system would do away with costly loopholes. “In 2018, deductions, credits, exclusions and other tax expenditures cost the government more than $1.3 trillion in revenue,” Brookings reported. Capital gains would be taxed at the regular (usually higher) income-tax rate instead of the current 15%.
Companies would pay taxes on overseas sales and stop getting breaks on oil and gas drilling. The complicated pass-through business deduction would go away. Interest deductions on second homes would end. Employer contributions for health plans would be taxed. There would be larger fines on safety and environmental violations.
Taxes are the cost of doing the nation’s business. Demand they be fair. Run like hell from the Fair Tax Act and lawmakers who support it.