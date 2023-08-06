Beware of the so-called Fair Tax Act proposed by congressional Republicans. Reject any such bill that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds might introduce. This is a scheme that purports to treat everyone the same but would pummel the working class.

The act would eliminate income tax on individuals and businesses, wipe out payroll taxes and abolish estate taxes. To raise revenue, Republicans would introduce a hefty sales tax to be paid by end consumers — us. In a sleight of hand, they call it a 23% sales tax instead of the 30% tax it actually would be. (Out of every $100 sale, $23 would be paid in taxes, with the purchase being only $77.) A $50 box of diapers would cost $65. The tax would not apply to purchases by businesses or to investments.

Recommended for you

Sisco is a retired adjunct instructor and a former newspaper reporter. She can be reached via email at bsiscoColumn@mediacombb.net.