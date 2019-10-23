Laura Roussell is running to represent Ward 2 on Dubuque’s City Council. I’ve known Laura for years from the nonprofit community, city boards and commissions and have found her to be a dedicated, diligent and pragmatic public servant who works hard for a better Dubuque.
Laura serves as president of Dubuque Trees Forever and she’s coordinated over 760 volunteer hours working with city, commercial and volunteer resources to preserve and protect Dubuque’s valued forestry and public spaces and parks.
I serve as vice president of this organization and see firsthand Laura’s boundless energy and her can-do positive attitude. But most of all, I know that Laura is driven by a selfless love for community service and faith in the common good.
That’s why I believe in Laura Roussell for Dubuque City Council and that’s why I volunteer for her campaign.