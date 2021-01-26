I have known Susan Farber for many years both in a professional setting and as a friend. We currently serve together on two non-profits boards, and I find her to be very engaged and committed to serving the missions of these boards. She has a great business sense and much experience in a variety of business settings. She asks great questions and is a very good listener.
Having served on the Dubuque Community School Board in the past I have a sense of what kind of person is most effective in public service. I feel strongly that Susan has those qualities. I plan to vote for her on Feb. 2nd for the Dubuque City Council First Ward seat and hope you will consider voting for her also.